India and Germany: Strengthening Ties for a Stronger EU Connection
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar seeks Germany's backing to enhance relations with the EU and accelerate free trade talks. German official Johann Wadephul visits India, indicating the importance of bilateral ties amidst ongoing negotiations, with discussions taking place during Wadephul's stay in Bengaluru.
In efforts to fortify India's economic partnerships, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reached out to Germany to rally support for stronger ties with the European Union. The conversation, held on Wednesday with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, emphasized the need for Germany's backing in fast-tracking the EU-India free trade agreement discussions.
Johann Wadephul, visiting India for two days, had discussions with Indian officials in Bengaluru. The meeting underscores the significance these nations place on reinforcing their economic and political alliances. Jaishankar is confident that Germany's support will smooth the path for more effective dialogue with the entire EU bloc.
This diplomatic engagement is part of a larger strategy by New Delhi to enhance its global trade footprint and secure pivotal partnerships, aiming for mutual economic benefits in the rapidly evolving international trade landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
