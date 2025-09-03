Left Menu

India and Germany: Strengthening Ties for a Stronger EU Connection

Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar seeks Germany's backing to enhance relations with the EU and accelerate free trade talks. German official Johann Wadephul visits India, indicating the importance of bilateral ties amidst ongoing negotiations, with discussions taking place during Wadephul's stay in Bengaluru.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 12:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 12:24 IST
India and Germany: Strengthening Ties for a Stronger EU Connection

In efforts to fortify India's economic partnerships, Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar reached out to Germany to rally support for stronger ties with the European Union. The conversation, held on Wednesday with German counterpart Johann Wadephul, emphasized the need for Germany's backing in fast-tracking the EU-India free trade agreement discussions.

Johann Wadephul, visiting India for two days, had discussions with Indian officials in Bengaluru. The meeting underscores the significance these nations place on reinforcing their economic and political alliances. Jaishankar is confident that Germany's support will smooth the path for more effective dialogue with the entire EU bloc.

This diplomatic engagement is part of a larger strategy by New Delhi to enhance its global trade footprint and secure pivotal partnerships, aiming for mutual economic benefits in the rapidly evolving international trade landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

Australia's Controversial Deportation Law Faces Backlash

 Global
2
Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

Rajasthan's Deluge: Monsoon Wreaks Havoc on Railways and Highways

 India
3
Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

Omar Abdullah Responds to Kashmir's Weather Crisis

 India
4
Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

Invenia's Ambitious Revenue Growth: A 3-Year Outlook

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025