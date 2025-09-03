Outcry Over Assault: Congress Demands Action After Police Brutality Exposed
CCTV footage revealed the assault of Youth Congress leader Sujith inside a Kerala police station. Despite initial police claims, a medical test cleared him of intoxication. Congress demands action against the involved officers following a two-year legal battle to release the footage.
- Country:
- India
Outrage erupted on Wednesday as Congress demanded action against police officers after CCTV footage showed a Youth Congress leader, Sujith, being assaulted inside a Kerala police station nearly two years ago.
The video, which surfaced following a two-year legal struggle, depicted the shocking scene of Sujith being beaten by at least five officers at the Kunnamkulam station on April 5, 2023. The violence reportedly began after Sujith intervened when police allegedly threatened his friends.
A medical report countered police claims of Sujith's intoxication, confirming he was sober. The Congress has described the footage as undeniable evidence of police excess, urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take strong action against those responsible.
ALSO READ
Maratha Quota Agitation: Activist Manoj Jarange's Legal Battle Continues
Russia's Overnight Assault: Rail Workers Injured & Infrastructure Damaged in Ukraine
Ukraine’s Air Defense: Dominating the Skies Amidst Russian Assault
Zelenskiy Alerts: Russia Strengthens Frontline Assaults
Ukraine's Air Defense Braces Against Russian Assault on Kyiv