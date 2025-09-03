Outcry Over Assault: Congress Demands Action After Police Brutality Exposed

Outrage erupted on Wednesday as Congress demanded action against police officers after CCTV footage showed a Youth Congress leader, Sujith, being assaulted inside a Kerala police station nearly two years ago.

The video, which surfaced following a two-year legal struggle, depicted the shocking scene of Sujith being beaten by at least five officers at the Kunnamkulam station on April 5, 2023. The violence reportedly began after Sujith intervened when police allegedly threatened his friends.

A medical report countered police claims of Sujith's intoxication, confirming he was sober. The Congress has described the footage as undeniable evidence of police excess, urging Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to take strong action against those responsible.