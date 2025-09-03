Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Target UN Peacekeepers Near Lebanon Border
Israeli drones dropped grenades near UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon, marking a significant attack since the 14-month Israel-Hezbollah war ended. The UN Security Council recently voted to end the peacekeeping force next year. The incident highlights ongoing tensions and challenges in the region.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 03-09-2025 13:13 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 13:13 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
In a notable escalation near the Lebanese-Israeli border, UN peacekeepers were targeted by Israeli drones that dropped grenades during a road clearance operation, according to a statement from the peacekeeping force, UNIFIL.
The attack, described as a serious violation of international law, did not result in any injuries but halted peacekeeping activities in the area, which is crucial following the Israel-Hezbollah war that claimed thousands of lives.
This tense situation unfolds as the UN Security Council has decided to conclude the peacekeeping mission at the end of next year, influenced by U.S. and Israeli pressures and financial considerations.
Advertisement