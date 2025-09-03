Tensions Rise as Israeli Drones Target UN Peacekeepers Near Lebanon Border

In a notable escalation near the Lebanese-Israeli border, UN peacekeepers were targeted by Israeli drones that dropped grenades during a road clearance operation, according to a statement from the peacekeeping force, UNIFIL.

The attack, described as a serious violation of international law, did not result in any injuries but halted peacekeeping activities in the area, which is crucial following the Israel-Hezbollah war that claimed thousands of lives.

This tense situation unfolds as the UN Security Council has decided to conclude the peacekeeping mission at the end of next year, influenced by U.S. and Israeli pressures and financial considerations.