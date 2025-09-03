Breakthrough: 20 Naxalites Surrender in Sukma

A significant development unfolded in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district as 20 Naxalites, with 11 among them carrying a total bounty of INR 33 lakh, surrendered to authorities on Wednesday.

The group, disheartened by the Maoist ideology and internal discord, included nine women and members of the formidable Peoples' Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) battalion no.1.

The rebels were drawn to the state's 'Niyad Nellanar' initiative and a new rehabilitation policy. Authorities continue to urge more Naxalites to abandon the insurgency, promising safety and societal reintegration.

(With inputs from agencies.)