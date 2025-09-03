Takeshi Niinami's Legal Challenge: A Business Leader's CBD Conundrum

Takeshi Niinami, recognized as one of Japan's leading business figures, is under police scrutiny concerning his purchase of supplements reportedly containing THC, the psychoactive element in cannabis. Despite asserting the legality of these products, Niinami has stepped down from his roles as CEO and chairman of Suntory Holdings.

In a statement at the Keizai Doyukai business lobby, where he presides, Niinami expressed his innocence and explained his resignation as a protective measure for Suntory from reputation damage. Niinami announced a temporary hiatus from his duties at Keizai Doyukai amid the unfolding investigation.

Authorities in Fukuoka are exploring whether Niinami intended to receive these supplements, despite not acquiring them personally. Niinami noted that he procured CBD supplements legally in the U.S. following advice from a health expert. The confusion arose when a person in New York attempted to bring them to Japan, involving additional shipments leading to an arrest.

(With inputs from agencies.)