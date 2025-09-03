Left Menu

Supreme Court Calls for Policy on Foreign Nationals Fleeing Justice

The Supreme Court has stressed the importance of a policy to prevent foreign nationals who commit crimes in India from absconding. The apex court recently overturned a high court order that had granted bail to Nigerian national Alex David, who subsequently fled. There's no extradition treaty between India and Nigeria.

The Supreme Court of India has emphasized the urgency of formulating a policy to prevent foreign nationals accused of crimes in the country from fleeing justice. This follows a case involving Nigerian national Alex David, who reportedly jumped bail after cheating charges and disappeared.

During an August 26 hearing, Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih highlighted the absence of a bilateral extradition treaty between India and Nigeria, complicating efforts to bring David back to face trial. The court had already quashed a previous bail order by the Jharkhand High Court.

In response, the Indian government submitted an affidavit detailing existing guidelines for international criminal cooperation. However, the lack of formal extradition agreements with Nigeria poses a significant barrier, as noted in a communication by the Ministry of External Affairs' legal consultant.

