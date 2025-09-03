Serial Offender Auto Rickshaw Driver Arrested for East Delhi Robbery

A notorious auto rickshaw driver was apprehended in East Delhi, adding another crime to his lengthy record, which includes nearly 20 charges such as murder and robbery. Deepak, 44, was accused of assaulting and robbing a passenger early on Monday morning.

The incident, reported by victim Sandeep from Dallupura, occurred when he hired an auto from Anand Vihar bus stand, only to be attacked 200 meters from his destination. The driver falsely claimed a breakdown before assaulting Sandeep and stealing his bag, phone, and cash, leaving him unconscious.

A prompt investigation saw police scouring CCTV footage to identify the auto. The registration details were crucially uncovered using ANPR cameras, leading to Deepak's arrest and recovery of stolen goods. His history of borrowing vehicles to commit late-night robberies is under further investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)