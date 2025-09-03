BSF Unveils 'School of Drone Warfare' to Enhance Border Security

The Border Security Force (BSF) has initiated a trailblazing 'School of Drone Warfare' at its Tekanpur training academy in Madhya Pradesh. Strategically focusing on modern combat methods, this initiative is designed to prepare elite 'drone commandos' and 'drone warriors' for advanced operations, particularly those emerging in the wake of Operation Sindoor.

BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary inaugurated the facility, emphasizing its role in addressing contemporary strategic challenges. The school offers specialized training across five courses covering UAV operations, anti-drone tactics, surveillance, and intelligence gathering. Equipped with cutting-edge tools, the facility includes simulators, RF jammers, and AI-integrated UAV technology.

The BSF's focus on drone warfare reflects the evolving landscape of military strategy globally, with lessons from the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. The 'School of Drone Warfare' symbolizes a pivotal evolution in India's defense strategy against regional threats, particularly concerning cross-border security issues with Pakistan and Bangladesh.

(With inputs from agencies.)