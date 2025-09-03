Left Menu

Massive IMFL Seizure: Excise Dept. Cracks Down on Illegal Liquor in Thane

In Thane, Maharashtra, the excise department seized illegal Indian Made Foreign Liquor valued at Rs 1.34 crore and arrested Mohammad Samshad Salmani for illegal transport. The squad discovered 1,400 boxes of Goa-manufactured IMFL banned in Maharashtra. Authorities impounded the tempo worth Rs 22 lakh and launched further investigations.

Updated: 03-09-2025 16:21 IST
The excise department in Thane, Maharashtra, has made a significant bust, seizing Indian Made Foreign Liquor valued at Rs 1.34 crore and apprehending a suspect involved in its illicit transport, officials announced on Wednesday.

The operation was executed by a flying squad from the excise department early Tuesday morning, according to Pravin Tambe, the superintendent of state excise in Thane. The vigilance paid off when the team spotted a suspicious tempo in the Kharigaon area, leading to the interception and inspection of the vehicle.

Upon inspection, officials discovered 1,400 boxes of various brands of IMFL, manufactured in Goa. The sale of these goods is banned in Maharashtra. Additionally, the tempo, valued at over Rs 22 lakh, was seized. The driver, Mohammad Samshad Salmani, was arrested, and a full investigation into the network is currently underway, said Tambe.

