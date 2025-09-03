High-Stakes Heist: Jamshedpur Jewellery Store Robbery

A high-stakes robbery unfolded in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where a jewellery store was targeted by armed criminals. The robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon near Gudri Bazar, within the Sonari police jurisdiction. Six men posing as customers entered the store, launching a violent attack on the owner, striking him with a pistol butt before escaping with gold jewellery valued at Rs 6 lakh.

Law enforcement officials, including SP (City) Kumar Shivashish and DSP Manoj Thakur, promptly arrived at the crime scene to conduct an investigation. According to DSP Thakur, the attackers approached the store on two motorcycles, adding a strategic element to their getaway plan.

The heist included the theft of five gold chains, and police are taking measures to apprehend the culprits. Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage from the area, hoping to pinpoint the identity of the individuals responsible for this brazen daylight robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)