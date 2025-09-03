Left Menu

High-Stakes Heist: Jamshedpur Jewellery Store Robbery

A jewellery store in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur was robbed by armed men, stealing gold worth Rs 6 lakh. The robbers attacked the store owner and fled on motorcycles. Police are examining CCTV footage to identify the criminals involved in this brazen daytime heist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jamshedpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:24 IST
High-Stakes Heist: Jamshedpur Jewellery Store Robbery
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A high-stakes robbery unfolded in Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, where a jewellery store was targeted by armed criminals. The robbery took place on Wednesday afternoon near Gudri Bazar, within the Sonari police jurisdiction. Six men posing as customers entered the store, launching a violent attack on the owner, striking him with a pistol butt before escaping with gold jewellery valued at Rs 6 lakh.

Law enforcement officials, including SP (City) Kumar Shivashish and DSP Manoj Thakur, promptly arrived at the crime scene to conduct an investigation. According to DSP Thakur, the attackers approached the store on two motorcycles, adding a strategic element to their getaway plan.

The heist included the theft of five gold chains, and police are taking measures to apprehend the culprits. Authorities are currently analyzing CCTV footage from the area, hoping to pinpoint the identity of the individuals responsible for this brazen daylight robbery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

Controversy Over Rahul Gandhi's U.S. Statement Sparks Legal Battle

 India
2
HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

HSBC Boosts S&P 500 Forecast Amid Tech-Driven Surge

 Global
3
Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

Madras HC Overturns Family Court's Maintenance Order for Wealthy Wife

 India
4
Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

Chhattisgarh's State-of-the-Art Hospital: A New Era in Bastar's Healthcare

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025