Karnataka Minister Challenges BJP on Soujanya Case

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge criticized BJP leaders for their stance in the Soujanya case, questioning their silence regarding conversations with Soujanya's mother, Kusumavati. The BJP has been accused of exploiting the case politically while a state-led investigation team uncovers potential burials in Dharmasthala, spurred by allegations of multiple killings.

Updated: 03-09-2025 16:46 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:46 IST
Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge has openly confronted BJP leaders, demanding transparency regarding their discussions with Kusumavati, the mother of the late Soujanya. The political clash arose during the BJP's 'Dharmasthala Chalo' rally, which scrutinized the ruling Congress's handling of the Soujanya case.

Allegations swirl around the holy town of Dharmasthala where Soujanya, a 17-year-old, was allegedly raped and murdered in 2012. BJP leaders, led by state president B Y Vijayendra, vowed justice for Soujanya, but Kharge questions their integrity, highlighting Kusumavati's claims of harassment by the very party seeking to support her.

The unfolding drama has prompted a state-led Special Investigation Team to further probe Dharmasthala amid claims that multiple bodies of young women were buried there. As allegations intensify, Kharge urges BJP leaders to honor their commitments to Soujanya's family and clarify their stance on the sensitive issue.

