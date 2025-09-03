Call for Urgent Flood Response as Northern States Face Devastation

Amidst catastrophic flooding in northern states of India, left parties have issued a call for urgent governmental intervention. Specifically drawing attention to Punjab, they have referred to the situation as a potential national disaster, warranting immediate action.

A statement from the Communist Party of India (CPI) highlighted the loss of over 40 lives and damage to approximately 1,400 villages, pressing for increased relief funds. Meanwhile, CPI(ML) Liberation emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive aid, as the region plays a vital role in the national food supply.

The parties highlight the deeper ramifications of unmitigated flooding, suggesting climatic changes and infrastructural fragility as underlying reasons. They recommend forming a scientific commission to address these factors, urging substantial relief efforts to mitigate long-term effects.

