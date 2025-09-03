Left Menu

Call for Urgent Flood Response as Northern States Face Devastation

Left parties in India raise concerns over severe floods in North India, especially Punjab, urging the government to declare it a national disaster. Over 40 casualties reported, with extensive damage to agriculture and infrastructure. Calls for comprehensive flood relief packages to prevent further economic disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:29 IST
Call for Urgent Flood Response as Northern States Face Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst catastrophic flooding in northern states of India, left parties have issued a call for urgent governmental intervention. Specifically drawing attention to Punjab, they have referred to the situation as a potential national disaster, warranting immediate action.

A statement from the Communist Party of India (CPI) highlighted the loss of over 40 lives and damage to approximately 1,400 villages, pressing for increased relief funds. Meanwhile, CPI(ML) Liberation emphasized the urgent need for comprehensive aid, as the region plays a vital role in the national food supply.

The parties highlight the deeper ramifications of unmitigated flooding, suggesting climatic changes and infrastructural fragility as underlying reasons. They recommend forming a scientific commission to address these factors, urging substantial relief efforts to mitigate long-term effects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Allegations of Misuse of CAPF: A Threat to National Security

Allegations of Misuse of CAPF: A Threat to National Security

 India
2
Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process

Congress Accuses BJP of Manipulating Election Process

 India
3
Operation Rahat: The Unsung Heroes of Flood Rescue

Operation Rahat: The Unsung Heroes of Flood Rescue

 India
4
Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

Facebook Romance Leads to Rescued Drama in Assam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025