Kingpin Nabbed: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown in Badi Majra

A major narcotics trafficking gang leader, known as Tasavvur alias Budha, has been arrested with 353 grams of smack valued at Rs 35 lakh. The police intercepted him during a patrol in Badi Majra village. The gang planned minor robberies to distract from their drug activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Saharanpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 18:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 18:44 IST
The leader of a narcotics trafficking gang was apprehended with 353 grams of smack, worth about Rs 35 lakh, as announced by police authorities on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the police on patrol detained Tasavvur, also known as Budha, in Badi Majra village on the Nakur-bound road, as confirmed by Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Sagar Jain.

Tasavvur confessed to both using and distributing smack, sourced from his brother. He revealed plans for petty thefts with associates to distract from drug activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

