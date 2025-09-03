Left Menu

Maharashtra Forms Cabinet Sub-Committee to Expedite OBC Welfare Measures

Maharashtra's government has established a nine-member cabinet sub-committee to advance welfare measures for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and resolve reservation issues. This follows activist Manoj Jarange's call to end his hunger strike. The committee aims to streamline welfare and ensure fair representation for OBCs in government roles.

The Maharashtra government has taken a significant step forward by forming a nine-member cabinet sub-committee dedicated to enhancing welfare measures for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and addressing reservation-related issues. The decision came swiftly after activist Manoj Jarange concluded his five-day hunger strike, having successfully urged the government to meet most of its demands, notably the issuance of Kunbi caste certificates for eligible Marathas, paving their way for access to reservation benefits under the OBC category.

Chaired by Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule, the newly created committee has become a pivotal element in the state's approach to equitable representation and welfare. The cabinet, comprising members from various political parties including the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP, exhibits a multi-partisan commitment to expedite welfare efforts for the OBC community. The committee's responsibilities encompass evaluating existing welfare schemes and recommending necessary amendments to optimize impact, as well as ensuring adequate OBC representation in government employment sectors.

The formation of this sub-committee can be traced back to the previous year's efforts when similar initiatives were carried out for the Maratha community following a Supreme Court ruling against a previous law exceeding constitutional quotas. Opposition from OBC leaders has been strong against the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC reserved category. The issuance of Kunbi certificates for Marathas, a notable farming community now recognized as OBC in Maharashtra, marks a critical measure in redefining their eligibility for governmental reservations in jobs and education sectors.

