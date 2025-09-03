Left Menu

Shin Bet Thwarts Assassination Plot Against Israeli Minister

Israel's Shin Bet intelligence agency foiled an assassination plot targeting National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir, orchestrated by a Hamas cell. The group's plan involved explosive drones and connections to Turkey-based operations. Arrests have been made, but the threat remains a stark reminder of ongoing hostilities in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:11 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:11 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a significant security development, Israel's Shin Bet domestic intelligence service announced it had thwarted a planned assassination attempt against National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir. The plot, reportedly orchestrated by a Hamas cell, was to be executed using explosive drones, according to official statements released on Wednesday.

The intelligence agency further detailed that several members of the cell from Hebron in the West Bank had been apprehended, and that drones involved in the plot were seized. The operation is believed to have been orchestrated from a Hamas command center in Turkey. Investigations into the incident are currently underway.

The attempted attack underscores the ongoing conflict with Hamas, with whom Israel has been at war since the October 2023 uprising that resulted in a massive loss of life on both sides. Minister Ben Gvir, however, remains defiant, stating that previous attempts on his life had failed, attributing his safety to divine providence and the effectiveness of Israel's security forces.

