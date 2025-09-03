UPSC Launches Centre of Excellence for Public Service Recruitment

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is set to establish a Centre of Excellence as part of its centenary celebrations. The aim is to amass best practices from UPSC and various state public service commissions (PSCs), according to Chairman Ajay Kumar, who made the announcement during a meeting with PSC chairpersons.

The new Centre of Excellence will function as a knowledge repository of standard operating procedures, innovations, and lessons learned, providing substantial benefits not just for UPSC and state PSCs, but also for other national recruitment bodies. This initiative seeks to enhance examination and selection processes.

Kumar's announcement was made during a video conference aimed at fostering collaboration with state PSCs as UPSC approaches its 100th anniversary. The establishment of the CoE is hoped to bridge gaps, increase awareness in aspirational districts, and ultimately make India's recruitment system more inclusive and equitable.

