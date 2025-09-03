Capture of Notorious Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla Ends International Hunt
Mainpal Dhilla, a notorious criminal wanted by the Haryana Police, was apprehended following extradition from Cambodia. With 22 cases against him, including murder, Dhilla fled in 2018. Coordination between state police, CBI, and Interpol led to his capture and return to India.
- Country:
- India
After years on the run, Mainpal Dhilla, a notorious criminal from Haryana with 22 cases including murder, has been apprehended by officials. His international capture was facilitated by collaboration between the CBI, Interpol, and other authorities.
Dhilla, who absconded from parole in 2018 by assuming a fake identity, was living abroad. He set up a new life in Cambodia, where he was operating a nightclub and had even started a family. Indian authorities initiated a Red Notice via Interpol, leading to his capture.
The extradition process saw active participation from a team led by Haryana's Special Task Force. Upon arrival at Delhi airport, Dhilla was formally arrested by the STF, marking the end of an extensive international operation to bring him back for justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Mainpal Dhilla
- Haryana Police
- CBI
- Interpol
- extradition
- Cambodia
- fugitive
- criminal
- red notice
- STF
ALSO READ
Fugitive Criminal Mainpal Dhilla Extradited to India from Cambodia
Fugitive MLA Accuses AAP Leadership Amidst Dramatic Escape
Extradition Drama: Notorious Criminal Mainpal Dhilla Brought Back to India
AAP MLA Harmeet Singh Pathanmajra: A Fugitive in Controversy
Daring Arrest in Noida: Rs 25,000 Reward Fugitive Caught After Gunfire Exchange