Left Menu

Capture of Notorious Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla Ends International Hunt

Mainpal Dhilla, a notorious criminal wanted by the Haryana Police, was apprehended following extradition from Cambodia. With 22 cases against him, including murder, Dhilla fled in 2018. Coordination between state police, CBI, and Interpol led to his capture and return to India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 03-09-2025 19:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 19:24 IST
Capture of Notorious Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla Ends International Hunt
  • Country:
  • India

After years on the run, Mainpal Dhilla, a notorious criminal from Haryana with 22 cases including murder, has been apprehended by officials. His international capture was facilitated by collaboration between the CBI, Interpol, and other authorities.

Dhilla, who absconded from parole in 2018 by assuming a fake identity, was living abroad. He set up a new life in Cambodia, where he was operating a nightclub and had even started a family. Indian authorities initiated a Red Notice via Interpol, leading to his capture.

The extradition process saw active participation from a team led by Haryana's Special Task Force. Upon arrival at Delhi airport, Dhilla was formally arrested by the STF, marking the end of an extensive international operation to bring him back for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

Turkish Political Drama: Court Rulings and Currency Crisis

 Global
2
India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

India Urges Swift Return of Ariha Shah from German Foster Care

 India
3
Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

Google's Search Engine Shake-Up: A Win for Rivals Amid Antitrust Spotlight

 Global
4
New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Post-Alleged Murder

New Twist in Sheena Bora Murder Trial as Witness Claims Sheena Was Alive Pos...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025