Capture of Notorious Fugitive Mainpal Dhilla Ends International Hunt

After years on the run, Mainpal Dhilla, a notorious criminal from Haryana with 22 cases including murder, has been apprehended by officials. His international capture was facilitated by collaboration between the CBI, Interpol, and other authorities.

Dhilla, who absconded from parole in 2018 by assuming a fake identity, was living abroad. He set up a new life in Cambodia, where he was operating a nightclub and had even started a family. Indian authorities initiated a Red Notice via Interpol, leading to his capture.

The extradition process saw active participation from a team led by Haryana's Special Task Force. Upon arrival at Delhi airport, Dhilla was formally arrested by the STF, marking the end of an extensive international operation to bring him back for justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)