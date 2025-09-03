Escalating Tensions: Israeli Drones and UNIFIL Confrontation

In a stark escalation of regional tensions, Israeli drones dropped grenades near U.N. peacekeepers in Lebanon. The U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) was working on clearing roadblocks when the incident occurred, marking one of the gravest attacks on them since last year's peace agreement.

The grenades landed perilously close to UNIFIL personnel and equipment, with one coming as near as 20 metres. Prior to this, the Israeli military had been notified of UNIFIL's intended operations in the region, specifically around southeast of Marwahin village.

Responding to the incident, an Israeli military spokesperson defended the action, attributing it to an attempt to mitigate a perceived threat from 'suspicious activity.' Nonetheless, the move has added friction to the area, even as the U.N. Security Council recently extended UNIFIL's mission to 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)