Security Forces Nab Naxalites and Seize Explosives in Sukma
Five Naxalites, including one with a Rs 1 lakh bounty, were arrested in Sukma, Chhattisgarh. Explosives and related materials were seized. The operation was conducted by CRPF battalions and local police. The arrested individuals have been placed in judicial custody following their apprehension near Rawaguda village.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, five Naxalites were apprehended in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday. Among them was an individual with a Rs 1 lakh bounty on his head, underscoring the importance of the operation.
According to a police official, the arrests were made by a coalition of the 74th, 131st, and 223rd battalions of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), along with a range field team and local police personnel. The operation was carried out in the forested vicinity near the village of Rawaguda, under the jurisdiction of Chintalnar police station.
Confiscated during the raid were several explosive devices, including 10 detonators, 10 gelatin rods, firecrackers, and improvisation tools aimed at security personnel. The suspects have been remanded to judicial custody as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Naxalites
- Chhattisgarh
- Sukma
- CRPF
- arrest
- explosives
- Maoists
- security
- judicial custody
- operation
ALSO READ
Entertainment Buzz: Hollywood Deals, Regrettable Arrests, and Star Trials
Job Scam Bust: Woman Arrested in Arunachal Pradesh
Free Speech vs. Hate: The Polarizing Arrest of Graham Linehan
High Tension in Kolkata: BJP Leader Rakesh Singh Arrested Over Congress Headquarters Vandalism
Crackdown on Fake Currency: Arrests Made in Malda