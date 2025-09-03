International Drug Syndicate Busted: A Web of Global Connections

The Delhi Police have dismantled a significant international drug syndicate with operatives in Bengaluru, arresting six individuals in connection with the operation, including two Nigerian nationals. Almost seven kilograms of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of Rs 21 crore, were seized as part of the crackdown, announced authorities on Wednesday.

The arrested individuals were identified as Suhail A M and Sujin K S from Kerala, Nigerian nationals Tobi Nwoyeke and Chikwado Nnake Kingsley, alongside a couple from Bengaluru, Md Zaheed and his wife Suha Fatima. According to the police, the syndicate ran a robust supply chain between Delhi, Bengaluru, and Kerala, with the Nigerians serving as suppliers while the Bengaluru-based accused handled financing and distribution.

Investigators discovered a complex operation targeting students and professionals. A tip-off led to the monitoring of Suhail, a known offender in drug-related cases, followed by a raid capturing methamphetamine meant for distribution across South India. This bust highlights a broader network, with connections reaching as far as Nigeria, making up a detailed and multinational drug trafficking operation.

(With inputs from agencies.)