Left Menu

A Vision for Tomorrow: Uttar Pradesh Sets Sights on 2047 Development Goals

Uttar Pradesh launches the 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh -- Viksit Uttar Pradesh at 2047' campaign to chart a developmental path for reaching economic, creative, and life force goals by 2047. The initiative involves community engagement and expert consultations to draft a comprehensive development blueprint.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:04 IST
A Vision for Tomorrow: Uttar Pradesh Sets Sights on 2047 Development Goals
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a forward-looking campaign titled 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh -- Viksit Uttar Pradesh at 2047', inviting citizens to actively participate in shaping the state's progress over the next quarter-century.

This ambitious campaign is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat', focusing on three core themes: economic, creative, and life force power. The 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh are urged to contribute, with a special emphasis on tapping into the experience of retired experts to guide the youth.

As Uttar Pradesh's GDP soars from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 35 lakh crore, the state aims to become a USD 6 trillion economy by 2047. The campaign spans multiple sectors and includes extensive on-ground outreach to integrate public feedback into the roadmap.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

Annika Chendira Shines as US Kids Golf India 2025 Season Tees Off

 Global
2
Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

Alphabet's Victory: Google Retains Monopoly Edge Post-Antitrust Ruling

 Global
3
Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts are Served

Haryana's Swift Response to Incessant Rains: Ensuring Waterlogged Districts ...

 India
4
GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

GST Reforms to Impact Consumer Goods, Business Compliance, and Economy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025