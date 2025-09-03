A Vision for Tomorrow: Uttar Pradesh Sets Sights on 2047 Development Goals

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has unveiled a forward-looking campaign titled 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh -- Viksit Uttar Pradesh at 2047', inviting citizens to actively participate in shaping the state's progress over the next quarter-century.

This ambitious campaign is aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat', focusing on three core themes: economic, creative, and life force power. The 25 crore residents of Uttar Pradesh are urged to contribute, with a special emphasis on tapping into the experience of retired experts to guide the youth.

As Uttar Pradesh's GDP soars from Rs 13 lakh crore in 2016-17 to Rs 35 lakh crore, the state aims to become a USD 6 trillion economy by 2047. The campaign spans multiple sectors and includes extensive on-ground outreach to integrate public feedback into the roadmap.

