Tragic Incident Unfolds in Nihal Vihar: 18-Year-Old Found Dead

An 18-year-old named Prince was found injured and later pronounced dead at a hospital in Delhi's Nihal Vihar. The police received a call regarding his condition and initiated an investigation to find the perpetrator and uncover the motive behind the crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 20:45 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 20:45 IST
An 18-year-old youth named Prince has died following a mysterious incident in Delhi's Nihal Vihar. Local law enforcement was alerted to the scene where the young man was discovered with injuries.

Police received a distress call around 7:22 pm on Tuesday, finding Prince in D Block. Initial reports suggest Prince, who lived in C Block, had completed his education up to class 10 and was currently unemployed.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital by a patrolling officer but was declared dead on arrival. Authorities have begun a detailed investigation, compiling evidence from the scene to determine the circumstances that led to the tragic event. The search for suspects and the motive is ongoing.

