Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Floods: Coordinated Efforts Underway

As Jammu and Kashmir endure continuous downpours, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha intensifies flood readiness measures across the region. Speaking on Wednesday, he engaged with senior officials to assess ongoing actions.

An official spokesperson disclosed that L-G Sinha received updates on active rescue and relief undertakings led by coordinated efforts from the Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Force, district administrations, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force. Notably, affected residents in Akhnoor have been relocated by Border Security Force, NDRF, and police, with protections extended to communities in Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, and nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian.

Moreover, nine relief accommodations in Srinagar city stand prepared, as reported to the L-G. With water-borne illnesses posing a risk, Sinha stressed preventive measures and the provision of essential resources—like food, blankets, medicine, cooking gas, and clean water—to flood victims, with emphasis on swift power restoration. Tragedy also struck Kangri village, where a mother and daughter lost their lives due to a structural collapse caused by the rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)