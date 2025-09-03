Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Floods: Coordinated Efforts Underway

Jammu and Kashmir witnessed heavy rains prompting Lt Governor Manoj Sinha to spearhead flood preparedness. He coordinated with officials to ensure safety, evoking response efforts by military and civil teams. Meanwhile, in Kangri village, a tragic incident occurred due to rain-induced structural collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:26 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:26 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Braces for Floods: Coordinated Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

As Jammu and Kashmir endure continuous downpours, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha intensifies flood readiness measures across the region. Speaking on Wednesday, he engaged with senior officials to assess ongoing actions.

An official spokesperson disclosed that L-G Sinha received updates on active rescue and relief undertakings led by coordinated efforts from the Army, Air Force, Central Armed Police Force, district administrations, NDRF, and State Disaster Response Force. Notably, affected residents in Akhnoor have been relocated by Border Security Force, NDRF, and police, with protections extended to communities in Anantnag, Budgam, Pulwama, and nomadic families in Pulwama and Shopian.

Moreover, nine relief accommodations in Srinagar city stand prepared, as reported to the L-G. With water-borne illnesses posing a risk, Sinha stressed preventive measures and the provision of essential resources—like food, blankets, medicine, cooking gas, and clean water—to flood victims, with emphasis on swift power restoration. Tragedy also struck Kangri village, where a mother and daughter lost their lives due to a structural collapse caused by the rains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

India hold South Korea to 2-2 draw in Super 4 match of Asia Cup Hockey.

 Global
2
GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

GST Council Greenlights Dual-Tier Rate Structure

 India
3
Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood Management Efforts

Haryana Faces Devastation as Heavy Rains Trigger Fatal Incidents and Flood M...

 India
4
Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025