Realtor's Nightmare: Six Arrested in Brazen Kidnap and Extortion Plot

Six individuals were arrested for allegedly kidnapping a realtor and extorting Rs 2.9 lakh from him. The plan was allegedly orchestrated by Rajesh, who involved others in the scheme. The victim was lured with a false promise, confined, and threatened before being released. Police later apprehended the suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-09-2025 21:49 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:49 IST
In a dramatic case of alleged abduction, six people were apprehended by the Bengaluru police for kidnapping a realtor and extorting Rs 2.9 lakh from him, police revealed on Wednesday.

The Central Crime Branch nabbed the suspects, four of whom are identified as rowdy-sheeters. The accused mastermind, Rajesh, reportedly orchestrated the scheme after discovering that his acquaintance, Manoj Kumar, had profited recently from real estate. Kumar had initially lent Rs 1.2 lakh through Rajesh to director Nanda Kishore, and upon demanding repayment after a year, Rajesh allegedly plotted the abduction and ransom plan.

Details of the investigation indicate that Kumar was lured on the pretext of retrieving his money, then kidnapped, driven through multiple locations, and held captive. The abductors forced him to transfer Rs 2.96 lakh before being released, demanding an additional Rs 10 lakh. Kumar's complaint led to the swift arrest of the suspects.

