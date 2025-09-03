Television Star Ashish Kapoor Nabbed in High-Profile Rape Allegation

Television actor Ashish Kapoor was taken into custody by the Delhi Police in Pune after a woman accused him of rape at a Delhi house party, according to a police statement on Wednesday.

The woman, who reportedly met Kapoor via social media, alleged the sexual assault occurred during a party in the second week of August.

Initially, the FIR included Kapoor and others, but the complainant later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor. She claimed the incident was filmed, although no such evidence has been found, and a further altercation with Kapoor's friend's wife was reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)