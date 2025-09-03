Television Star Ashish Kapoor Nabbed in High-Profile Rape Allegation
Television actor Ashish Kapoor was arrested by Delhi Police in Pune following rape allegations by a woman at a house party. The incident reportedly occurred in August, with the complainant initially naming multiple suspects. The police have yet to find the alleged video evidence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 21:54 IST
- Country:
- India
Television actor Ashish Kapoor was taken into custody by the Delhi Police in Pune after a woman accused him of rape at a Delhi house party, according to a police statement on Wednesday.
The woman, who reportedly met Kapoor via social media, alleged the sexual assault occurred during a party in the second week of August.
Initially, the FIR included Kapoor and others, but the complainant later revised her statement, accusing only Kapoor. She claimed the incident was filmed, although no such evidence has been found, and a further altercation with Kapoor's friend's wife was reported.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Signs Strategic MoUs with UK Firms to Boost Economic Growth
Assam Uproar: Extension of CAA Deadline Sparks Political Firestorm
Revamping Safety at Dilli Haat: Comprehensive Fire System Installation
BJP Fights Back Against Social Media Attacks
Jitendra Singh Chairs First Science Secretaries’ Meet at New Kartavya Bhavan