Expediting Peace: Naga Political Talks Urged to Gain Momentum

The Political Affairs Committee (PAC) has issued an urgent appeal for the Indian government to accelerate the ongoing discussions concerning the Naga political issue. The call was made during a meeting chaired by Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio, with several political leaders in attendance.

This appeal highlights the PAC's desire for the discussions to progress to a higher political level by appointing an interlocutor of significant rank, ensuring that the dialogue has the necessary government backing. The current negotiations, led by government representative A K Mishra, follow the resignation of previous interlocutor R N Ravi.

The PAC praised both the Centre and Naga political groups for maintaining the ceasefire and staying committed to dialogue amidst difficulties. They also endorsed the Ungma Statement, advocating for Naga unity and a shared future. Stakeholders, including tribal hohos and civil societies, are urged to reaffirm their commitment to the peace process.