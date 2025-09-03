Intercepted Threat: Missile Defense in Action
The Israeli military intercepted a missile from Yemen, triggering alarms in Israel. Houthi forces, controlling most of Yemen, have targeted Israel and Red Sea shipping since the 2023 Gaza conflict began, disrupting global trade. Israel has responded with retaliatory strikes in Yemen.
The Israeli military successfully intercepted a missile launched from Yemen, leading to a flurry of sirens across various Israeli regions. This incident highlights the ongoing tensions in the region since the onset of Israel's war in Gaza in October 2023.
Houthi forces, who control a significant portion of Yemen, have been launching attacks targeting Israel and disrupting Red Sea shipping lanes. Their actions have caused notable issues for global trade.
However, the majority of these launched missiles and drones have been intercepted or have failed to reach their intended targets. In response, Israel has conducted a series of strikes on Houthi-controlled areas within Yemen.
- READ MORE ON:
- missile
- Israel
- Yemen
- Houthi
- intercepted
- war
- Gaza
- Red Sea
- retaliatory strikes
- global trade
ALSO READ
Urea Wars: Andhra Pradesh's Fertilizer Showdown
Assam Honors Legacy with Bhogeswar Baruah National Sports Award Launch
Trump Urges Hamas to Release Hostages for Gaza Peace
Disability Rights in Crisis: UN Faults Global Inaction in Gaza
Assam's Salute to a Sporting Legend: Sarusajai Sports Complex Renamed in Honor of Bhogeswar Baruah