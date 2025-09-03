Controversy Erupts Over Viral Video of Scheduled Caste Worker

A recent viral video has ignited controversy, revealing a municipal worker, reportedly from the scheduled caste community, falling at the feet of a DMK woman councillor in Tindivanam. The incident, occurring in the presence of senior officials, has sparked widespread criticism.

Prominent BJP leader K Annamalai vehemently criticised the ruling DMK government, accusing it of perpetuating social injustices against lower caste public servants. He highlighted this event as part of a pattern, citing past instances where DMK officials allegedly mistreated government employees.

In response to the backlash, reports have surfaced that the worker plans to lodge an official complaint against the councillor with local police. However, there has been no response from law enforcement officials despite repeated inquiries.

(With inputs from agencies.)