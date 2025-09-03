Controversy Erupts Over Viral Video of Scheduled Caste Worker
A video allegedly showing a scheduled caste municipal worker falling at the feet of a DMK councillor in Tindivanam has caused uproar. The incident, criticized by BJP leader K Annamalai, highlights accusations against the DMK for repeated social injustices against public servants of lower castes.
- Country:
- India
A recent viral video has ignited controversy, revealing a municipal worker, reportedly from the scheduled caste community, falling at the feet of a DMK woman councillor in Tindivanam. The incident, occurring in the presence of senior officials, has sparked widespread criticism.
Prominent BJP leader K Annamalai vehemently criticised the ruling DMK government, accusing it of perpetuating social injustices against lower caste public servants. He highlighted this event as part of a pattern, citing past instances where DMK officials allegedly mistreated government employees.
In response to the backlash, reports have surfaced that the worker plans to lodge an official complaint against the councillor with local police. However, there has been no response from law enforcement officials despite repeated inquiries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- video
- scheduled caste
- DMK
- councillor
- Tindivanam
- controversy
- BJP
- Annamalai
- social justice
- incident
ALSO READ
Trump Targets Latin American Drug Cartels Amidst Controversy
Florida's Vaccine Mandate Controversy: Health Freedom or Public Risk?
AMMK Breaks Away from BJP-Led NDA Amid Allegations of 'Betrayal'
AMMK Breaks Ties with BJP-Led NDA: A Protest Against Betrayal
BJD Accuses Odisha's BJP Government of Being Anti-Tribal and Anti-Dalit