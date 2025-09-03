Daring Daylight Robbery: Jamshedpur Jewelry Heist Sparks Concerns

A bold daylight robbery occurred at a jewelry store in Jamshedpur's bustling Sonari police station area on Wednesday afternoon, according to local authorities.

Six armed individuals reportedly entered the Gudri Bazar store as customers, assaulting the owner and stealing gold jewelry valued at Rs 6 lakh. The store owner is currently receiving medical treatment at Tata Main Hospital.

Senior police officials, including SP (City) Kumar Shivashish and DSP Manoj Thakur, have launched an investigation, reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. The incident, which is the third of its kind recently, has prompted strong reactions from local leaders, including MLA Saryu Roy, who urged for enhanced security measures.

