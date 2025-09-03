Wildlife Trafficking Ring Busted in Ayodhya: Key Arrests Made

In a significant operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully arrested two suspected members of a notorious wildlife-trafficking gang in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The duo was found in possession of over a kilogram of valuable pangolin skin.

The individuals, identified as Shakti Kumar from Bihar's Hajipur and Rakesh from Ayodhya, were caught in a joint operation by the STF and the forest department. The arrests took place at a guesthouse near Naka, Ayodhya, around 1:10 pm, where authorities also seized mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, and cash.

According to officials, pangolins are a Schedule-I protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, making the bust a significant victory against wildlife crime. A case has been registered under relevant laws, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the larger smuggling network.