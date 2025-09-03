Left Menu

Wildlife Trafficking Ring Busted in Ayodhya: Key Arrests Made

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force apprehended two alleged members of a wildlife-trafficking gang in Ayodhya, seizing over a kilogram of pangolin skin. Arrests were made following a joint operation with the forest department. The accused confessed to being part of a network supplying wildlife products across states.

  • India

In a significant operation, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) successfully arrested two suspected members of a notorious wildlife-trafficking gang in Ayodhya on Wednesday. The duo was found in possession of over a kilogram of valuable pangolin skin.

The individuals, identified as Shakti Kumar from Bihar's Hajipur and Rakesh from Ayodhya, were caught in a joint operation by the STF and the forest department. The arrests took place at a guesthouse near Naka, Ayodhya, around 1:10 pm, where authorities also seized mobile phones, an Aadhaar card, and cash.

According to officials, pangolins are a Schedule-I protected species under the Wildlife Protection Act, making the bust a significant victory against wildlife crime. A case has been registered under relevant laws, and investigations are ongoing to dismantle the larger smuggling network.

