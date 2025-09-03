Left Menu

Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

Punjab has allocated Rs 71 crore to tackle current flood damages, with Rs 35.50 crore previously distributed among all districts. An additional Rs 35.50 crore targets 12 districts most impacted, including Amritsar and Bathinda. This support aims to accelerate recovery efforts in flood-affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:31 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:31 IST
The Punjab government is taking significant steps to tackle the ongoing flood crisis by releasing a substantial fund of Rs 71 crore, as announced by Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Wednesday.

This allocation comes on top of a previously released amount of Rs 35.50 crore distributed across all districts to address urgent needs. Now, an additional Rs 35.50 crore is allocated specifically for 12 heavily impacted districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, and Ferozepur, as confirmed by Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Anurag Verma.

This financial support underscores Punjab's commitment to facilitating swift recovery and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of devastating floods, aiming to restore normalcy for affected communities.

