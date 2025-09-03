Punjab's Swift Response to Flood Crisis: Rs 71 Crore Relief Fund Released

The Punjab government is taking significant steps to tackle the ongoing flood crisis by releasing a substantial fund of Rs 71 crore, as announced by Rehabilitation and Disaster Management Minister Hardeep Singh Mundian on Wednesday.

This allocation comes on top of a previously released amount of Rs 35.50 crore distributed across all districts to address urgent needs. Now, an additional Rs 35.50 crore is allocated specifically for 12 heavily impacted districts, including Amritsar, Bathinda, and Ferozepur, as confirmed by Additional Chief Secretary-cum-Financial Commissioner, Revenue, Anurag Verma.

This financial support underscores Punjab's commitment to facilitating swift recovery and rebuilding efforts in the aftermath of devastating floods, aiming to restore normalcy for affected communities.