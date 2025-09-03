Devastating Landslide in Sudan: A Humanitarian Crisis in Darfur
A landslide in Darfur, Sudan, has resulted in around 100 confirmed deaths, with fears of up to 1,000 casualties. The disaster compounded the humanitarian crisis arising from Sudan's ongoing civil war, drawing international attention and calls for urgent coordinated response efforts.
Search efforts continue in Sudan's Darfur region, where approximately 100 bodies have been recovered after a deadly landslide struck a remote village. The fear is that up to 1,000 lives may have been claimed by the disaster, details Mohamed Abdel-Rahman al-Nair of the Sudan Liberation Movement-Army.
The United Nations and humanitarian groups are struggling to access the affected region due to inaccessibility post-landslide. Despite deployment difficulties exacerbated by heavy rains, efforts are ongoing to provide aid and support. Pope Leo XIV has urged for a unified, humanitarian response to address the catastrophe.
The Marrah Mountains, identified as the affected area, is known for its volcanic features and challenging terrain. This latest tragedy adds to Sudan's numerous crises, which include a devastating civil war and severe disease outbreaks, worsening an already alarming humanitarian situation in the country.
