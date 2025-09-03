Left Menu

Urgent Aid Needed: Afghanistan's Quake Crisis

A major earthquake in Afghanistan has killed over 1,400 people and injured thousands, prompting calls for increased international aid. Despite restricted support from traditional donors, some countries and organizations are pledging funds and resources. The crisis is compounded by ongoing challenges such as displacement, food insecurity, and fragile infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kabul | Updated: 03-09-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 23:44 IST
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

In the wake of a devastating earthquake that claimed over 1,400 lives in Afghanistan, aid agencies are urging the global community to bolster funding for relief efforts. The 6.0-magnitude quake struck several provinces, leveling villages and leaving many trapped under debris.

The United Kingdom and South Korea are among the few countries to commit financial assistance, directing funds through aid organizations rather than the unrecognized Taliban government. However, significant contributors such as the United States have scaled back funding, leaving a substantial gap in needed resources.

Local and international efforts are hampered by logistical challenges, with rescue teams facing rockfalls and difficult terrain in the worst-affected areas. As the crisis unfolds, calls for sustainable long-term solutions addressing infrastructure and preparedness are also mounting.

