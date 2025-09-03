Arun Gawli Walks Free: Gangster-Turned-Politician Released After 17 Years

Arun Gawli, a notorious figure in the Mumbai underworld, was released from Nagpur Central Jail on Wednesday after spending over 17 years behind bars. The Supreme Court's decision to grant him bail stems from his ongoing appeal in connection with a 2007 murder case.

Arriving at his residence in Dagdi Chawl, Mumbai, around 9 pm, Gawli was greeted by family, supporters, and tight security. The court's decision hinged on his prolonged incarceration and pending appeal, providing terms set by the trial court.

Gawli, infamous for his criminal past and political connections, founded the Akhil Bharatiya Sena and represented Chinchpokli as an MLA from 2004 to 2009. In 2012, he was sentenced to life imprisonment and fined for the murder of Shiv Sena corporator Kamlakar Jamsandekar.