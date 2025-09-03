Tragic Loss: Head Constable's Untimely Death in Bharatpur

A head constable in Bharatpur district, Rajasthan, identified as Badan Singh, tragically ended his life by hanging. The incident occurred at his official residence, marking a shocking turn of events.

Singh had only been promoted to head constable a month and a half ago, a detail that adds to the tragedy as reported by police sources. The officers at Roopwas police station discovered the incident and promptly alerted higher authorities.

On the investigative front, a forensic team has thoroughly examined the site and accumulated relevant evidence. While the police insist the motive remains under wraps, a post-mortem is set to clarify possible causes of death.

(With inputs from agencies.)