Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions

Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse gathered on Capitol Hill, demanding the release of the sex trafficking investigation files. This move challenges President Trump's claim that the issue is a 'hoax'. The survivors, including Haley Robson, expressed frustration over the lack of transparency and accountability.

Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial, had been accused of numerous sexual crimes. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced in 2021 for her involvement. The case has sparked multiple lawsuits and debates within Congress on how to handle the investigation files.

Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene advocates for releasing the files, crossing party lines in what she calls a moral fight. Despite White House warnings, survivors and some lawmakers insist on transparency, with many hoping this push will be a pivotal moment for justice and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)