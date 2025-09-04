Survivors Push for Epstein Files Release Amid Political Tensions
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's abuse rallied on Capitol Hill, urging transparency in the investigation and challenging President Trump's dismissal of the case as a hoax. Despite political tensions, survivors demand justice and the release of Epstein-related files, highlighting systemic failures in addressing sexual abuse crimes.
- Country:
- United States
Survivors of Jeffrey Epstein's sexual abuse gathered on Capitol Hill, demanding the release of the sex trafficking investigation files. This move challenges President Trump's claim that the issue is a 'hoax'. The survivors, including Haley Robson, expressed frustration over the lack of transparency and accountability.
Epstein, who died in 2019 while awaiting trial, had been accused of numerous sexual crimes. His associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, was sentenced in 2021 for her involvement. The case has sparked multiple lawsuits and debates within Congress on how to handle the investigation files.
Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene advocates for releasing the files, crossing party lines in what she calls a moral fight. Despite White House warnings, survivors and some lawmakers insist on transparency, with many hoping this push will be a pivotal moment for justice and accountability.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Demand for Justice and Transparency: Epstein Records Under Scrutiny
Govt Notifies Environment Audit Rules 2025 to Boost Compliance & Transparency
IDB Implements New Access to Information Policy to Strengthen Transparency
Lawmakers Push for Transparency in Epstein Case
President Trump to Deploy National Guard to Chicago