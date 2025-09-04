Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Yemen Accuses U.N. of Espionage

Yemen's Houthi-led administration has accused United Nations officials of engaging in espionage activities in Sanaa. The claims emerged after Houthi forces arrested U.N. personnel, following an Israeli strike that targeted Houthi leadership. The Foreign Ministry criticized the U.N. for perceived bias and stressed that legal immunities don't cover espionage.

Yemeni Houthis are intensifying claims against the United Nations, accusing its personnel of espionage in the capital city of Sanaa. Recent tensions soared when Houthi forces detained over 11 U.N. staff, sparking allegations against the U.N. for spying.

According to the Houthi-run Foreign Ministry, the U.N. condemned their legal actions against what they call 'spy cells', while it allegedly ignored an Israeli strike that killed high-ranking Houthi officials, including their prime minister. This incident has deepened the divide in a nation still reeling from years of civil conflict.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres reported that Houthi forces raided World Food Programme properties, seizing assets as the situation remains volatile. The Yemeni administration insists that while they respect the U.N.'s legal immunities, these don't extend to those involved in espionage.

