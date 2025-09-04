Strengthening Ties: Kim Jong Un Pledges Support to Russia at Global Gathering
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared strong support for Russia's military, emphasizing brotherly duty, during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Their discussions occurred alongside China's World War Two victory celebrations. The event marked a rare convergence of Kim, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, showcasing deepening geopolitical alliances.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared his country's unwavering support for Russian military efforts, describing it as a 'fraternal duty.' This statement came during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders underscored their nations' 'special' bilateral relations, as reported by KCNA on Thursday.
The meeting took place on the sidelines of China's commemorations for Japan's World War Two surrender, marking the first such encounter between Kim, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping since the early Cold War period. The leaders joined a grand military parade, highlighting their growing geopolitical alliance.
This gathering provided Kim with his inaugural opportunity to engage Putin and Xi concurrently, as well as other global dignitaries. Their discussions covered international concerns, with Putin commending North Korean troops in Ukraine. The leaders reaffirmed plans to elevate bilateral relations, backed by a defense treaty ensuring mutual support.
