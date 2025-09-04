Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Kim Jong Un Pledges Support to Russia at Global Gathering

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un declared strong support for Russia's military, emphasizing brotherly duty, during a meeting with President Vladimir Putin. Their discussions occurred alongside China's World War Two victory celebrations. The event marked a rare convergence of Kim, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping, showcasing deepening geopolitical alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 04:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 04:17 IST
Strengthening Ties: Kim Jong Un Pledges Support to Russia at Global Gathering

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has declared his country's unwavering support for Russian military efforts, describing it as a 'fraternal duty.' This statement came during a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, where both leaders underscored their nations' 'special' bilateral relations, as reported by KCNA on Thursday.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of China's commemorations for Japan's World War Two surrender, marking the first such encounter between Kim, Putin, and Chinese President Xi Jinping since the early Cold War period. The leaders joined a grand military parade, highlighting their growing geopolitical alliance.

This gathering provided Kim with his inaugural opportunity to engage Putin and Xi concurrently, as well as other global dignitaries. Their discussions covered international concerns, with Putin commending North Korean troops in Ukraine. The leaders reaffirmed plans to elevate bilateral relations, backed by a defense treaty ensuring mutual support.

TRENDING

1
Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

Trump's 'One Big Beautiful Bill Act' and Its Political Ripples

 United States
2
Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

Controversy Erupts: Health Groups Demand Secretary Kennedy's Resignation

 Global
3
US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

US Domestic News: Key Issues Loom Amid Legal Battles and Policy Changes

 Global
4
Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

Diverse Sports Highlights: From NFL to Tennis Showdowns

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025