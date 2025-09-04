Former Peruvian President's Release Ordered by Court
A Peruvian court has ordered the release of former President Martin Vizcarra, who had been jailed pending trial over allegations of bribery during his tenure as governor. Prosecutors are seeking a 15-year sentence.
A Peruvian court has ruled that former President Martin Vizcarra should be released as he awaits trial for bribery charges, which allegedly date back to his time as a governor over a decade ago.
Vizcarra was jailed last month in anticipation of the trial, where prosecutors are pushing for a severe 15-year prison sentence.
The situation has garnered significant attention, as Vizcarra's legal battle unfolds in the public eye.
