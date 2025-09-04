Tensions in South China Sea: China's Routine Patrol in Disputed Waters

China's navy executed a routine patrol in the contested waters of the South China Sea, according to an announcement from its Southern Theatre Command on Thursday.

The patrol comes amid tensions with the Philippines, which China accuses of jeopardizing regional peace by participating in joint military exercises with Australia and Canada.

The Philippines' embassy in Beijing has not issued a response, while joint drills involving Australia, Canada, and the Philippines have already taken place this year, amplifying the discord in the region.