Tensions in South China Sea: China's Routine Patrol in Disputed Waters
China's navy carried out a routine patrol in the South China Sea, which has been a point of tension with the Philippines. China has accused the Philippines of disrupting regional peace through joint exercises with Australia and Canada. The Philippines has yet to respond to these allegations.
China's navy executed a routine patrol in the contested waters of the South China Sea, according to an announcement from its Southern Theatre Command on Thursday.
The patrol comes amid tensions with the Philippines, which China accuses of jeopardizing regional peace by participating in joint military exercises with Australia and Canada.
The Philippines' embassy in Beijing has not issued a response, while joint drills involving Australia, Canada, and the Philippines have already taken place this year, amplifying the discord in the region.
