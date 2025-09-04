Left Menu

UN Security Council Urged to Authorize Stronger Force Against Haiti's Gangs

The US and Panama are pushing for a UN Security Council resolution to authorize a 5,550-member force to deter gang violence in Haiti. The resolution aims to expand the existing Kenya-led force, which has struggled with funding and manpower, to help stabilize the nation plagued by escalating gang activities.

The United States and Panama have called on the UN Security Council to approve a 5,550-member force to tackle escalating gang violence in Haiti. Detailing their proposal, both nations aim to transform the Kenya-led multinational force into a more formidable entity.

In June 2024, Kenyan forces began operations in Haiti with an initial goal of deploying 2,500 troops. However, funding issues have kept their numbers below 1,000, undermining their effectiveness against gangs controlling 90% of Port-au-Prince.

The draft UN resolution expresses gratitude to Kenya but highlights a need for increased capacity. It proposes a 12-month mission involving 5,500 personnel to conduct targeted operations, secure infrastructure, and support Haitian anti-trafficking efforts.

