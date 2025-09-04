Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine
Russia has dismissed proposals for foreign military deployment in Ukraine, labeling them as 'unacceptable.' The comments, made by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, were in response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plans for a multinational troop deployment in Ukraine, supported by U.S. security guarantees. Germany also rejected the proposal.
Russia has categorically refused to engage in any discussion concerning the deployment of foreign military forces in Ukraine, calling such proposals fundamentally 'unacceptable.' This statement was delivered by foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing on Thursday.
Her remarks came in response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who had mentioned plans to send European troops to Ukraine. Von der Leyen outlined these intentions in an interview published by the Financial Times, emphasizing them as part of post-conflict security guarantees backed by U.S. support.
Zakharova's comments were echoed by Germany, as its defense minister criticized von der Leyen's remarks. Both Russia and Germany view the proposal as premature and potentially destabilizing.
