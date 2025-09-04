Left Menu

Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine

Russia has dismissed proposals for foreign military deployment in Ukraine, labeling them as 'unacceptable.' The comments, made by Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, were in response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plans for a multinational troop deployment in Ukraine, supported by U.S. security guarantees. Germany also rejected the proposal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-09-2025 06:35 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 06:35 IST
Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russia has categorically refused to engage in any discussion concerning the deployment of foreign military forces in Ukraine, calling such proposals fundamentally 'unacceptable.' This statement was delivered by foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova during a press briefing on Thursday.

Her remarks came in response to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, who had mentioned plans to send European troops to Ukraine. Von der Leyen outlined these intentions in an interview published by the Financial Times, emphasizing them as part of post-conflict security guarantees backed by U.S. support.

Zakharova's comments were echoed by Germany, as its defense minister criticized von der Leyen's remarks. Both Russia and Germany view the proposal as premature and potentially destabilizing.

TRENDING

1
Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine

Russia Rejects Foreign Troop Deployment Proposal in Ukraine

 Global
2
Amanda Anisimova's Redemption: From Wimbledon Woes to U.S. Open Glory

Amanda Anisimova's Redemption: From Wimbledon Woes to U.S. Open Glory

 Global
3
Santiago Carreras to Lead Argentina Against Australia: Rugby Championship Update

Santiago Carreras to Lead Argentina Against Australia: Rugby Championship Up...

 Australia
4
Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback

Naomi Osaka's Triumphant Return: A U.S. Open Comeback

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025