Cracks in Kerala's Prison Walls: Urgent Call for Reform

A raid on a Kerala prison officer's home has uncovered deep-rooted corruption in the state's correctional facilities, leading to calls for widespread reforms. With mounting incidents of misconduct, overcrowding, and security lapses, experts demand a comprehensive overhaul to transform these prisons into true centers of reformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 04-09-2025 09:17 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:17 IST
  • India

A raid conducted by Kerala's Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau revealed shocking misconduct involving a prison officer with alleged connections to drug trafficking within the state's correctional facilities. The raid has ignited widespread concern over systematic failures within the prison system.

The investigation into Assistant Prison Officer Shiras Basheer unearthed ties to narcotic peddlers, who used these connections to funnel drugs into jails, leading to his suspension. This incident highlights the broader crisis affecting prison governance in Kerala.

Experts and former officials are now advocating for major reforms. Recommendations include expanding prison capacities, integrating modern surveillance technologies, and increasing staff numbers. The urgent need for transformative changes aims to address overcrowding issues and enhance security measures effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

