Nigerian National Arrested at India-Nepal Border with Forged Documents

A Nigerian identified as Uche Joseph Okoye was arrested at the India-Nepal border in Bihar for attempting to enter the country with forged travel documents. Investigations revealed he had previously overstayed in Mumbai for 12 years on a medical visa. Further investigation is ongoing.

Updated: 04-09-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 10:10 IST
In a significant security operation, Indian authorities apprehended a Nigerian national at the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district. The individual, identified as Uche Joseph Okoye, was reportedly attempting to cross into India using forged documents purporting to be from Ivory Coast.

The arrest took place at Custom Chowk within the jurisdiction of Haraiya police station on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police officials. Okoye had previously entered India on a medical visa and had illegally remained in Mumbai for a staggering 12 years.

Authorities are delving deeper into the case as further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of Okoye's activities during his illegal stay in India, raising concerns about document fraud and border security.

