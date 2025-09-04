Nigerian National Arrested at India-Nepal Border with Forged Documents
A Nigerian identified as Uche Joseph Okoye was arrested at the India-Nepal border in Bihar for attempting to enter the country with forged travel documents. Investigations revealed he had previously overstayed in Mumbai for 12 years on a medical visa. Further investigation is ongoing.
- Country:
- India
In a significant security operation, Indian authorities apprehended a Nigerian national at the India-Nepal border in Bihar's East Champaran district. The individual, identified as Uche Joseph Okoye, was reportedly attempting to cross into India using forged documents purporting to be from Ivory Coast.
The arrest took place at Custom Chowk within the jurisdiction of Haraiya police station on Wednesday, as confirmed by local police officials. Okoye had previously entered India on a medical visa and had illegally remained in Mumbai for a staggering 12 years.
Authorities are delving deeper into the case as further investigations are underway to uncover the full extent of Okoye's activities during his illegal stay in India, raising concerns about document fraud and border security.
ALSO READ
Cross-Border AI Powerhouse: Novacore and GPU.ai Unleash Next-Gen Cloud Computing
Nepal Rebuts China's Global Security Initiative Claims
Nepal Urges Russia to Cease Mercenary Recruitment Amid War
Mexico and US Reaffirm Border Security Collaboration Amid Sovereignty Concerns
Southeast Asia Unites: Cross-Border Food Orders Fuel Solidarity Amid Indonesian Protests