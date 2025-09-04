Left Menu

Tragic Blast in Nagpur: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny

A blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur's Bazargaon resulted in one death and eight injuries. The collapse of the Solar Group building followed the explosion. Emergency measures were activated immediately, and the cause is under investigation. Compensation will be provided to the victims' families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 04-09-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 11:22 IST
Tragedy struck in Nagpur's Bazargaon as a devastating blast at an explosives factory claimed one life and injured eight others. Officials confirmed that the explosion at the Solar Group plant led to the building's collapse shortly after midnight.

The victims, including a young 25-year-old, were immediately rushed to the hospital. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, the Senior General Manager, stated that the blast occurred at 12:33 am in the crystallisation building. The cause of the tragic accident remains under investigation.

Despite the chaos, safety measures were promptly enacted, with the cooling system activating automatically and emergency protocols being followed closely. High-level officials, including directors and police, responded swiftly. Compensation is to be provided by the company to affected families.

