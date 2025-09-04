Tragic Blast in Nagpur: Safety Measures Under Scrutiny
A blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur's Bazargaon resulted in one death and eight injuries. The collapse of the Solar Group building followed the explosion. Emergency measures were activated immediately, and the cause is under investigation. Compensation will be provided to the victims' families.
- Country:
- India
Tragedy struck in Nagpur's Bazargaon as a devastating blast at an explosives factory claimed one life and injured eight others. Officials confirmed that the explosion at the Solar Group plant led to the building's collapse shortly after midnight.
The victims, including a young 25-year-old, were immediately rushed to the hospital. Ashish Kumar Srivastava, the Senior General Manager, stated that the blast occurred at 12:33 am in the crystallisation building. The cause of the tragic accident remains under investigation.
Despite the chaos, safety measures were promptly enacted, with the cooling system activating automatically and emergency protocols being followed closely. High-level officials, including directors and police, responded swiftly. Compensation is to be provided by the company to affected families.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- blast
- factory
- explosion
- injuries
- deaths
- Solar Group
- safety measures
- compensation
- investigation
ALSO READ
Delhi Zoo Tightens Avian Flu Precautions: No New Bird Deaths in 48 Hours
Tragic Loss: Migrant Deaths Off Spain's Coast Highlight Ongoing Crisis
Rat Bites at Indore Hospital: Negligence Sparks Tragic Infant Deaths
Tragic Bus Accident in Uttar Pradesh Leads to Fatalities and Injuries
Impact of Conflict: Rising Deaths and Displacement in Gaza