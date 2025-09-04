Left Menu

Naga Council Initiates Trade Embargo Over India-Myanmar Border Dispute

The apex body of Nagas in Manipur announced a trade embargo to protest the removal of the Free Movement Regime and the fencing of the India-Myanmar border. The embargo affects national highways vital for goods transportation, urging Naga communities to support the cause against governmental actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 04-09-2025 12:52 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 12:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The United Naga Council, the leading organization for Nagas in Manipur, has declared a trade embargo to be enforced across Naga-inhabited regions starting September 8. This protest responds to the Indian government's decision to scrap the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and proceed with border fencing in the area.

The embargo will halt the flow of goods vehicles along essential national highways like NH-2 and NH-37 that traverse through significant districts like Senapati, Ukhrul, and Tamenglong. These routes are crucial for bringing essential supplies into Manipur from other states, particularly Assam.

This decision follows a series of peaceful protests and formal communications with the Indian government, expressing dissatisfaction over the border changes. The United Naga Council appeals to the community's unity to ensure the success of the embargo as a demonstration of their disapproval of government actions.

