Mamata Banerjee Explores Legal Avenues for Tainted Teachers Job Allocation
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is exploring legal options to appoint 'tainted' teachers from the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts. The state also initiated recruitment for 'untainted' candidates. Banerjee emphasizes a human perspective over a political one.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Teachers' Day that her government is examining legal options to appoint 'tainted' teachers from the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D positions. This initiative arises as part of efforts to address long-standing employment issues.
While speaking at the event, Banerjee revealed that the state government has commenced the recruitment of 'untainted' candidates from the 2016 school teacher recruitment test. The aim is to provide employment opportunities while ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.
The Chief Minister underscored that the dilemma surrounding 'ineligible' teachers, who have served for years, requires a careful legal approach, highlighting a commitment to human considerations over political motives.
