Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Explores Legal Avenues for Tainted Teachers Job Allocation

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is exploring legal options to appoint 'tainted' teachers from the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D posts. The state also initiated recruitment for 'untainted' candidates. Banerjee emphasizes a human perspective over a political one.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:07 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:07 IST
Mamata Banerjee Explores Legal Avenues for Tainted Teachers Job Allocation
Mamata Banerjee
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced on Teachers' Day that her government is examining legal options to appoint 'tainted' teachers from the 2016 SSC exam to Group C and D positions. This initiative arises as part of efforts to address long-standing employment issues.

While speaking at the event, Banerjee revealed that the state government has commenced the recruitment of 'untainted' candidates from the 2016 school teacher recruitment test. The aim is to provide employment opportunities while ensuring fairness and transparency in the process.

The Chief Minister underscored that the dilemma surrounding 'ineligible' teachers, who have served for years, requires a careful legal approach, highlighting a commitment to human considerations over political motives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

India's GST Overhaul: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

 India
2
Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

Tragedy Strikes as Landslide Devastates Kullu, Relief Efforts Underway

 India
3
RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic Stampede

RCB's Heartfelt Initiative 'RCB Cares' Supports Families Affected by Tragic ...

 India
4
We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, claims CM Mamata Banerjee in assembly.

We are not against Hindi or any other language, but BJP is anti-Bengali, cla...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025