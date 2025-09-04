Jamshedpur Cybercrime Ring Exposed: Police Pursue Local Fraudsters Scamming US Nationals
Jharkhand Police have identified 12 cybercriminals from Jamshedpur who have been defrauding US nationals. The accused operated from call centers and disguised themselves to scam victims through cryptocurrency. Investigations are ongoing, and the police aim to bring the culprits to justice.
In a major breakthrough, Jharkhand Police have pinpointed around 12 cybercriminals based in Jamshedpur who were involved in duping US citizens, as confirmed by a senior official.
Following complaints from American nationals about being targeted by scammers hailing from this steel city, law enforcement honed in on several call centers operating within Telco, Govindpur, and Birsanagar police station areas, stated City Superintendent of Police Kumar Shivashish to PTI.
The suspected fraudsters, who had humble jobs just a year ago, have amassed luxury cars, properties, and other assets. Authorities are demanding valid property documentation, asserting no perpetrator found guilty will escape justice. The criminals impersonated tech support agents and bank employees to swindle their victims, primarily using cryptocurrency. Senior police officers have been tasked to monitor the suspects closely. Comprehensive details on the fraud operation will be shared following the investigation and arrests, the SP added.
