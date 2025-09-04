Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Jaisalmer: Farmer Killed After Foiling Poachers

In Jaisalmer's Dangri village, a farmer named Khet Singh was killed after preventing poachers from hunting deer, leading to protests by villagers. Three suspects have been detained, and tensions remain high in the area. Police presence has been increased, and investigations are ongoing.

A tragic incident unfolded in Dangri village, Jaisalmer district, when a farmer named Khet Singh was killed after attempting to stop poachers from hunting deer, according to police reports. This has sparked outrage among villagers, resulting in the arson of a shop tied to one of the suspects.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night while the 50-year-old farmer was sleeping in his field. The assailants, identified as Ladu Khan, Alam Khan, and Khete Khan, allegedly attacked Singh with sharp weapons. Singh was discovered in the morning and was later pronounced dead at a hospital in Barmer.

The escalating tensions prompted villagers to retaliate by setting fire to a suspect's shop, leading to heightened security measures by the police. Authorities are investigating the motive, which appears to be linked to Singh's opposition to deer hunting.

