Supreme Court Mandates Action: Balancing Development and Environment Amid Himalayan Disasters

The Supreme Court is addressing the severe landslides and floods in Himalayan states, attributing them to illegal tree felling. The Court urges for a balance between development and environment, initiating actions and inquiries to prevent future disasters and safeguard the affected areas and populations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2025 13:28 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 13:28 IST
  • India

The Supreme Court has taken a decisive step to address the devastating landslides and floods that have plagued Himalayan states such as Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand. On Thursday, the Court sought responses from the Centre and the National Disaster Management Authority, citing illegal tree felling as a significant contributor to these natural calamities.

Chief Justice B R Gavai, alongside Justice K Vinod Chandran, highlighted the pressing need to balance development with environmental preservation. Notices have been sent to the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, various state governments, and the National Highway Authorities, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Petitioner Anamika Rana, represented by advocates Akash Vashishtha and Shubham Upadhyay, has called for a comprehensive action plan and an inquiry into the root causes of these disasters. The plea stresses the importance of expert assessments and remedial measures, ensuring the protection of Himalayan ecology and communities.

